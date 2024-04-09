Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.