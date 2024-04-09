Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.