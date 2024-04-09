Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in HP by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 151,242 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.