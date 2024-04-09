Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.