Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Motco raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

