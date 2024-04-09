Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 808 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

