Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

