SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

