Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

