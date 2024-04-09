State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 520 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $361.11 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $369.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.73 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

