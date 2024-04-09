Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $478.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.