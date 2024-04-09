Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 257,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

