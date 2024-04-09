Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.75%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

