Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $249.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

