Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.30 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

