Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,019,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

