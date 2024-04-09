Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

