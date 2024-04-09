Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

