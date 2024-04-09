Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,140 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

