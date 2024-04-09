Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 339,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 191,461 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

