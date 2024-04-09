Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

