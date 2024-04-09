Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 961,592 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,779 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $214.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.