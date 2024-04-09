Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

