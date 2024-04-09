W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

