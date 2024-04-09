W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

