Whelan Financial Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

