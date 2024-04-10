ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Mark C. Schneyer Sells 2,716 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $48,534.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

