AJ Advisors LLC Buys 863 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $158.56. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

