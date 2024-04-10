Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

