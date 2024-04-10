Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 939.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

