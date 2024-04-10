Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

