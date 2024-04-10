Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $781.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

