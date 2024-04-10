Allworth Financial LP Sells 614 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,341,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

