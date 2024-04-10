Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $158.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

