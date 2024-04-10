Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.