Arizona State Retirement System Buys 79 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.22.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $344.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.75 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

