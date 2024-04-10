Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.91 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 141,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

