Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 336 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

