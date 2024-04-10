Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 617 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Incyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

