Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

MOS stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

