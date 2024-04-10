Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

