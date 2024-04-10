Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,412 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

