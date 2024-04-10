Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

