Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KHC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.