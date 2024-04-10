Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,709 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after buying an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.