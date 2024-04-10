Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

