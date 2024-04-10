Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

