Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,792 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AES alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

AES stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.