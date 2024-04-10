Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

