Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 479 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.62 and a 200 day moving average of $456.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.11.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

